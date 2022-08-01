Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 wraps up the 'Daddy of 'em All' with success

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022 wraps the 'Daddy of 'em All' with success

From some of the best competition in rodeo to the biggest names in music, Sunday night wrapped up Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming.

Organizers say it was one of the most successful years. It all builds to one of the most prestigious final events in the country.

The horses were geared up and ready. The cowboys and cowgirls who have been competing for nearly two weeks, all of it leading to this. Championship Sunday in Cheyenne at the "Daddy of 'em All."

"It's awesome; it's awesome," Tobi Leger said. "We love coming to Cheyenne. It's a fun rodeo."

The stands were filled as one of the most fierce rodeo competitions culminated in the final

Leger and her kids were out from Louisiana taking in the sights and sounds.

"Bulls, I saw horses," Leger's children said.

"We came to watch championship Sunday because my brother, Rowdy Parrott, is competing in the steer wrestling," Leger said.

It was a fun-filled family day for many, including Macy Young, who tied for the championship of women's breakaway roping.

"It's pretty fun," Young said. "It's pretty prestigious for anybody who gets to come here."

She hadn't been competing much to start her family.

"I want to go to the fun ones that I've never really been to," Young said. "So we loaded up, and we headed up here, and we're actually headed home now."

Young is taking her prize with her, the world famous buckle and saddle.

"This kind of buckle, it's going on my belt for sure," Young said. "And that saddle is going in our house."

All the competitors hoped this could propel them on to the national finals at the end of the year.

"A big win here, a lot of money would boost his confidence, boost his earrings, boost his points," Leger said. "It would be great for him."