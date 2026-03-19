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Chevron fined $1.5M for Northern Colorado oil well blowout

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Chevron has been fined $1.5 million for last year's oil well blowout in Northern Colorado. The Colorado Energy and Carbon Commission unanimously approved the fine on Wednesday. 

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Bishop Well oil and gas pad leak CBS

Colorado investigators said the improper installation of mechanical gear at a Chevron oil and gas pad in Galeton was the cause of a multi-day leak on April 7, 2025. Investigators with Colorado's Energy Carbon Management Commission corroborated findings by Chevron's team that blamed a faulty landing joint for the leak.

Fluids like crude oil spewed out of the well near the Weld County community. 

Commissioners said it was a rare event that they don't want to happen again, "A lot of sleepless nights on this issue on many, many people, not just those dealing with it for an administrative perspective, but those living in the vicinity."  

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Crews clean up area affected by Bishop Well oil and gas spill CBS

In addition to the fine, Chevron is required to pay for all the cleanup. There were more than 300 lots impacted, and as of this month, only 25 have been cleaned up according to the state's standards

After the blowout, some residents and students were evacuated for days. Others were evacuated for weeks, while a handful of residents remained displaced two months after the leak first started.

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Bishop Well oil and gas pad spill incident timeline Colorado Energy Carbon Management Commission

Galeton is located about 65 miles northeast of Denver.  

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