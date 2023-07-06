Watch CBS News
Cherry Creek State Park natural swim area closed due to unsafe E. coli levels

By CBSColorado.com Staff

The natural swim area at Cherry Creek State Park has been closed due to unsafe E. coli levels. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that routine daily water quality testing revealed higher than allowable levels of the bacteria on Thursday morning. 

Signs have been placed along the swim beach notifying park visitors about the closure. Although the area is closed to swimming, beach access and other water-related activities, like fishing and paddle boarding, are allowed. No other areas of the park are affected.

"While these closures are not common, we test the water often to make sure the public is safe while enjoying the reservoir," said Cherry Creek State Park Operations Manager Larry Butterfield in a statement. "The elevated bacteria levels can be caused by fecal waste from wildlife, run-off from urban areas, or excessive run-off from rain, and the park has seen heavy rainfall this year."  

The swim area will remain closed until water sample testing shows a decrease in E. coli and allowable levels of the bacteria, as determined by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment standards.    

The park's website and CPW Northeast Region Twitter account will announce when the swim area will reopen. 

