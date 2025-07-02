Cherry Creek Reservoir in Colorado expected to be popular spot Fourth of July weekend

Colorado Parks and Wildlife provides safety tips for people out on lakes

The Cherry Creek Reservoir in Aurora is a popular spot for all on a warm sunny day, but it will be especially so on during Fourth of July weekend.

Victoria Lujan and her family visit the reservoir a lot.

"Usually, we try to come a couple times a summer, as much as we can," Lujan told CBS Colorado.

They have a Jet Ski, and a set of rules that go along with riding it, thanks to her safety-conscious dad.

"Everyone has to have a life vest at all times," Lujan said. "We always have to have at least two people on the Jet Ski. Your head is always on the swivel."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife want's the public to take its advice this Fourth of July weekend. CPW says this is the busiest weekend of the year, so -- to avoid tragedy -- you should wear a life jacket, Make sure to keep an eye on the weather. Be safe if you are swimming, and be aware of other boaters.

"If you're out on the water, just be courteous and mindful that you're not getting too close to them," said Bridget O'Rourke, the statewide public information officer for CPW. "Or hitting their boat in any way, or also drinking and boating, because we have seen accidents happen when people are under the influence on the boat."

Lujan says drinking while boating is a huge problem.

"Even though you're not supposed to, people are drinking," Lujan said. "People are drinking and driving these vehicles."

CPE says it carries a huge penalty.

"It's illegal, and you can get arrested and go to jail," O'Rourke said.

If you are planning to go to the Cherry Creek Reservoir Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, make sure to arrive early. Also, be prepared with everything you need for the day because it will fill up fast. Additionally if you leave, you aren't guaranteed reentry.

Lujan says her family won't be at the reservoir Fourth of July weekend, but she says, if you're coming out, you will probably have a blast as long as you are aware of your surroundings.

"Just make sure you're very alert," Lujan said.