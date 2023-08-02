Swimming not allowed in parts of Cherry Creek Reservoir due to algae bloom

An algae bloom on the shoreline of Cherry Creek Reservoir is bad enough that parts of the water are now closed to swimmers and paddleboarders. Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife described it as a "toxic, blue-green algae bloom" in a statement on Sunday.

The east swim beach at Cherry Creek Reservoir on Monday. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The bloom has led to an elevated presence of the algal toxin microcystin in the water. It could cause skin rashes and could make pets sick.

"Dogs need to be on-leash to keep them from drinking or playing in the bloom," Cherry Creek State Park Operations Manager Larry Butterfield said in a prepared statement.

No swimming or wading is allowed at the reservoir's West Shades area or near the marina, and no paddleboarding is allowed there either.

Boating and fishing is still allowed everywhere, and the east swim beach remains open.

Earlier in the summer water levels were excessively high at the reservoir due to the unusual amount of precipitation Colorado has been getting this year. Water levels are now back to normal. Flooding from all that rain heavily damaged a road in the state park and it remains closed.