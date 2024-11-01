Watch live: "Football Friday" matchup between Colorado's Grandview High School and Cherry Creek

Two Colorado high school football teams are playing on "Football Friday" and you can watch it on the CBS News Colorado stream.

The Cherry Creek Bruins are playing the Grandview Wolves.

You can watch on your connected TV through the CBS News app and select CBS News Colorado. It will also be available to watch on your phone through the app, on our website, CBSColorado.com, or on your favorite streaming service. Just search CBS News Colorado.

This is the final scheduled "Football Friday" game:

Nov. 1: Grandview High School at Cherry Creek High School

The game starts at 7 p.m.

Streaming of the Football Friday games on CBS News Colorado is done in partnership with FanVu.TV. The Colorado-based sports streaming platform says it offers high-quality programming consisting of live game broadcasts, documentaries, original content, short stories, and movies.