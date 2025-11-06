Cherry Creek students partner with Denver Broncos, create "Fight Like a Bronco" bell to support cancer patients

A group of Cherry Creek students who are hardcore Denver Broncos fans partnered with the team to create a "Fight Like a Bronco" bell, helping local cancer patients celebrate the end of their treatment. Three students involved in the project joined CBS Colorado in the studio for Orange Zone, which highlights Broncos fans in the community.

(left to right) CBS Anchor Brian Flores, Danny Maddox, Sam Johnson, and Parker Hawker

The project gave students at the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus a chance to use their skills for a good cause. Eagle Crest High School student Sam Johnson said it was a group effort.

"The students at Eagle Crest, they designed it all, and they cut out in advanced manufacturing. They cut out all the pieces, and we ultimately put it together," said Sam. "So it was just really cool seeing how we all brought it together."

Parker Hocker, another Eagle Crest student, said working with the Broncos encouraged the students to do their best.

"When you hear Denver Broncos, and you take a deep breath, like, 'Oh, this is going to be something I have to do pretty good on.' I have to be relaxed while doing it, I don't feel like there's so much pressure. I've got to go with it, do my motion, and go with it, work with these guys, and get it all done," said Parker.

The students made quick work of the project. Eagle Crest student Danny Maddox said it only took two weeks to design.

"It's been around one or two weeks designing it, and then they [Sam and Parker] spent a very short amount of time having to weld it up and put it together for the Broncos," said Danny.

The bell was presented in a ceremony before the Broncos game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29 and was unveiled during the game. Now, it's traveling to area hospitals to help celebrate patients who have finished their cancer treatments. The boys said they're proud to be part of those patients' fight.

"When they told us what the meaning for the bell was, it gave me a sense of pride. Like, help them reach their final step, you know, get to ring that bell and they have a victory," said Parker.

