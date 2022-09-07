Watch CBS News
Charlotte Chavez charged after 1-year-old daughter's death from fentanyl

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A mother has been charged with child abuse resulting in death after fentanyl was found in her baby's system. Charlotte Chavez called 911 last December to report that her 1-year-old daughter Betty was not breathing. 

charlotte-chavez-arrest-photo-copy.jpg
Charlotte Chavez Denver DA

Paramedics responded to the home and transported Betty to Denver Health where she died. 

A toxicology report revealed that the infant girl died as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl. Also present in her system were naloxone and acetaminophen.

September 7, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

