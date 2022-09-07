Charlotte Chavez charged after 1-year-old daughter's death from fentanyl

A mother has been charged with child abuse resulting in death after fentanyl was found in her baby's system. Charlotte Chavez called 911 last December to report that her 1-year-old daughter Betty was not breathing.

Charlotte Chavez Denver DA

Paramedics responded to the home and transported Betty to Denver Health where she died.

A toxicology report revealed that the infant girl died as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl. Also present in her system were naloxone and acetaminophen.