Charles Draughn sentenced for making threats against teachers and administrators in Colorado's high country

By Jesse Sarles

A 27-year-old man who made threats against Summit School District teachers and staff will spend three years in community corrections. Charles Draughn was sentenced this week for the crimes, which took place a year ago in Summit County. The judge also ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Draughn, of Glenwood Springs, posted threats on a social media account belonging to the Summit Daily News. They were directed at the superintendent of the district as well as other staff and teachers. The newspaper reported the threats to authorities and Draughn was eventually located and arrested.

Draughn was convicted of felony menacing. He has also been ordered not to have any contact with Summit County schools and facilities.

"The court, by sentencing Mr. Draughn to the maximum allowed by law, sent a message which reflects the overreaching impact that Mr. Draughn's threats to kill, had on the residents of Summit County," 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum said in a prepared statement.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 2:01 PM MST

