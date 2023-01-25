Charles Draughn arrested, accused of making threats against Summit School District teachers, staff

A man was arrested in Pitkin County on Wednesday for allegedly making threats against the Summit School District teachers and staff. Charles Draughn is facing charges of felony menacing and interference with staff/faculty, students or educational institutions.

On Tuesday, Draughn, 26, of Glenwood Springs, allegedly posted several comments on the local newspaper, Summit Daily, Instagram account. According to investigators, he threatened teachers and school district staff, including superintendent Tony Byrd.

Charles Draughn Pitkin County

Draughn was booked into the Pitkin County Detention Facility and will be held in Summit County on a $100,000 bond prior to his advisement set to be held in Summit County Court on Thursday.

"I want to thank the reporting of these posts to Summit County law enforcement, and the immediate attention and subsequent investigation by the Frisco and Dillon Police Departments, Summit County Sheriff's Office, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to locate and apprehend this defendant. This quick and coordinated response, along with assistance from both Pitkin and Garfield County law enforcement agencies, most certainly helped to avoid what could have been another tragic incident in our community," said Heidi McCollum, 5th Judicial District Attorney in a statement.

According to the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office, "There are no further threats or immediate safety concerns for Summit County schools. The District Attorney's Office and law enforcement will continue to work with the school district to ensure the safety of every student, teacher, staff member and administrator in Summit County."