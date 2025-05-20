Watch CBS News
Charges not expected after Colorado homeowner shoots intruder

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

No charges expected after Aurora homeowner shoots intruder in garage
No charges expected after Aurora homeowner shoots intruder in garage

A day after an Aurora man shot a suspected intruder in his garage, detectives don't expect any charges to be filed. According to investigators, they will present their findings to the district attorney's office, as is standard practice. 

Aurora police said a homeowner shot an alleged intruder early Monday morning. CBS

Investigators said the homeowner in Aurora shot and injured the suspect just before 5 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Moline Street.  

Aurora police said that the homeowner reported a similar break-in on May 17 when about $400 worth of items were stolen. The homeowner told police that he purchased and installed cameras in his garage after the incident. Those cameras alerted him to the break-in early Monday.

Police in Aurora investigated a shooting on Moline Street.  CBS

The homeowner told police that when he went to his garage, he confronted the suspect and there was an altercation that ended when the homeowner shot the suspected intruder. 

The suspect remained in the hospital on Monday night with life-threatening injuries.

