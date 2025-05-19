Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora homeowner shoots alleged intruder suspected of breaking into garage

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A homeowner in Aurora shot and injured an alleged intruder early Monday morning, according to police. Investigators said the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Moline Street.

photo-37.jpg
Aurora police said a homeowner shot an alleged intruder early Monday morning. CBS

Officers said the homeowner told police that he was alerted to a man breaking into the detached garage about 4:49 a.m.

That's when the man said he confronted the intruder in the garage and shot him. The alleged suspect was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

photo-38.jpg
Police in Aurora investigated a shooting on Moline Street.  CBS

Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the events leading up to the shooting. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.