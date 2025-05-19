Aurora homeowner shoots alleged intruder suspected of breaking into garage

A homeowner in Aurora shot and injured an alleged intruder early Monday morning, according to police. Investigators said the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Moline Street.

Officers said the homeowner told police that he was alerted to a man breaking into the detached garage about 4:49 a.m.

That's when the man said he confronted the intruder in the garage and shot him. The alleged suspect was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the events leading up to the shooting.