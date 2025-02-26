Chain law enforcement along I-70 ensures commercial vehicles travel safely in Colorado mountains

Starting Thursday, Feb. 27, there will be more police presence along Interstate 70 along Colorado's mountain corridor. The additional patrols are for weekly check-ups to make sure all commercial vehicles have chains on their tires when traveling to and through the mountains.

As of Aug. 7, 2024, Senate Bill 24-100 says commercial law vehicles must carry chains from Sept. 1 to May 31. Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol say straight trucks, single-drive axle combinations, tandem-drive axle combinations, and auto transporters are required to chain four-drive tires. Buses and hot shot trucking are required to chain two-drive tires.

Troopers say without the chains on their vehicles, many drivers could find their tires sliding and lose control. This could cause major backups and in worst-case scenarios, crashes resulting in injury or death.

Troopers say they will focus heavily on I-70, west of Morrison to the Utah border. Other areas include:

Colorado Highway 9, MP 63 to MP 97 (Frisco to Fairplay)

Route 40 west of MP 256 (Empire)

US Route 50 west of MP 225 (Salida)

US Route 160 west of MP 304 (Walsenberg)

US Route 285 west of MP 250 (Morrison)

US Route 550 from MP 0 to 130

If a driver is caught without a chain, they will receive a fine. These include;

$50+ for not carrying

$500+ for not chaining up

$1,000+ for blocking as a result of not chaining up

Troopers say at the end of the day, it is about safety.

"As you know, I-70 around the mountain corridor can show really bad conditions including icy and snowy," Colorado State Trooper Sherri Mendez. "It does make a difference with the drivers' actions as well. This helps with keeping the roadway safe."

Troopers say to expect this enforcement to last until May 31, 2025. Travel will be restricted if the vehicle is unable to be chained.