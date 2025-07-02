After chain attack in Boulder, Colorado, victim's mother shares concerns about safety, police communication

As Colorado's 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office reviews newly connected victims to a series of chain attacks in Boulder, there could be more charges in the case. On Monday, the Boulder Police Department shared that two additional victims were connected to the initial attacks, bringing the total number of victims to 10.

One victim's mother is sharing her concerns about how information on the attacks was shared with the public.

CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz interviews Kristina Sasser. CBS

Around 4 a.m. on June 26, Kristina Sasser learned that her adult son was taken to the hospital from downtown Boulder.

"He said this guy just came out of the corner of his vision and started beating him across the face with a chain," Sasser said, "He immediately couldn't see out of his left eye."

She heard from him a few hours later with bruises and scarring on his face.

"The past few days have just been nonstop with emergency room visits, talking to doctors, and seeing specialists. You know, we haven't really had a chance to breathe yet," Sasser said.

Sasser soon found out Ashton wasn't the only victim. The suspect, later identified as Joshua Swartwout, allegedly went on a spree with the chain, attacking and threatening people over the course of two days before he was arrested.

Boulder police put out an alert and arrested him the next day. Shortly after, Sasser reached out to police to share her son's story.

Ashton Sasser Kristina Sasser

Sasser shared her email communications with a detective with CBS Colorado. In those emails, a detective responded, saying they'd been working to reach Ashton Sasser, also adding, "I'll be back in the office on Tuesday and can talk to you over the phone. I have many things that I need to do in your son's case."

The next day, Boulder police put out an update, not yet including Ashton Sasser's story.

"After the police made their statement that nobody was injured, I thought it was important to come forward with my public statement and what happened to my son accurately," Kristina Sasser said.

So, she posted on social media, and hundreds reacted to her post, including Boulder police. Sharing a public statement on Monday that included Ashton Sasser.

"I'm in shock, pretty upset, pretty scared, really disappointed with how law enforcement handled the situation," Sasser said.

Boulder police declined to interview but say they're limited to what they can release to the public during an active investigation. Kristina Sasser says she met with police on Tuesday.

"I think we should protect the heart of our city," Sasser said.

Joshua Swartwout Boulder County

Boulder police say they've been working on this case ever since the incident occurred and emphasized that investigations take time. Swartwout, who remains in custody, refused to show up to court on Tuesday and is now expected to appear on Wednesday.

Swartwout faces several charges, including felony menacing, second-degree assault, criminal mischief, five counts of criminal attempt second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of failure to appear.