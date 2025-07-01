Colorado court documents detail victims' stories of alleged chain attacks in Boulder

The suspect arrested in the alleged chain attacks in Boulder has been identified as Joshua Swartwout. An arrest affidavit details interviews with victims in a series of alleged attacks and threats between June 26 and June 27 in Colorado.

Joshua Swartwout Boulder County

Investigators with the Boulder Police Department have updated the number of victims from eight to 10. The first alleged assault happened about 4 a.m. on June 26 near Broadway and Arapahoe in Boulder. The second victim walked into the Boulder Police Department about 7:30 a.m. the same day to report that his bicycle was struck by a man with a chain.

According to investigators, between 11 a.m. June 26 and the time of Swartwout's arrest at 4:24 p.m. on June 27, eight people, seven women and one man, were identified as victims.

In some of the cases, investigators believe Swartwout struck victims with the chain and in others, the chain was swung in a threatening manner, and in others, the chain struck property but did not hit a person.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victims described the chain used in the alleged attacks as a "thick chain-link chain" and in many of the cases, threatening or confusing statements were made to the victims.

Boulder police arrested a man wanted in connection with a series of attacks with a chain on June 26 and June 27. Boulder Police Dept.

In one instance, the victim heard the suspect say, "I'm not worshipping you" and in another case, one victim told detectives that the suspect was saying "grotesque things" and accused the victim of rape and other vulgar things.

Another victim told investigators that she was attacked while waiting to pay for her items inside a Safeway store. Another told investigators that the suspect was riding a bicycle when she was struck by a chain on the Boulder Creek path.

One victim's story, as recounted in the arrest affidavit, details her being attacked while inside her vehicle, with the "big metal chain" coming through her window before she could roll it up after she saw the suspect approaching her in the parking lot of a credit union on Baseline Road in Boulder. She told investigators that she heard him say "something to the effect of 'yeah, you better roll those up. I'm coming after you.'"

Swartwout has been charged with felony menacing, second-degree assault, criminal mischief, five counts of criminal attempt second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of failure to appear.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-1974. This incident is being investigated under Boulder Police report number 25-05785.

Swartwout has been scheduled to appear in Boulder County Court on Tuesday afternoon.