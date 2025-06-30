Boulder police arrest man accused of using chain to strike victims in Colorado

Police in Boulder have arrested a man who has been accused of using a chain to strike victims. Investigators believe the 28-year-old is connected to a series of assaults and threats reported between June 26 and June 27 in Colorado.

According to Boulder police, officers responded to a report of a woman being assaulted by a male wielding a chain near 13th and Canyon on June 26 at 11:22 a.m. Over the next several minutes, police said additional calls were received describing similar incidents involving a suspect matching the same description, but instead near 16th and Pearl Street.

Before officers arrived, they said the suspect took off on a bicycle.

Boulder police arrested a man wanted in connection with a series of attacks with a chain on June 26 and June 27. Boulder Police Dept.

Another report came in at 12:05 p.m. from the 4800 block of Baseline Road. Police said two more victims were identified in connection with the same suspect later that evening.

Investigators said the suspect had been described as having used a metal chain, similar to those used for securing bicycles or gates. Police said they recovered multiple chains that the suspect had in his possession.

According to police, between 11 a.m. on June 26 and when the suspect was arrested at 4:24 p.m. on June 27, eight people, including seven women and one man, were identified as victims. In some cases, the suspect repeatedly struck victims with the chain, and in other,s the chain was swung in a threatening manner and hit a vehicle but did not make contact with a person.

Police said no serious injuries were reported and none of the victims were transported by emergency medical services.

The suspect's identity has been withheld during additional interviews with the victims. He is facing several charges including second-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, felony menacing, and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Boulder Police Detectives at 303-441-1974. This incident is being investigated under Boulder Police report number 25-05785.