Ceremony held for Arapahoe deputies who saved woman's life outside courtroom

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office were praised for their heroism in saving a woman's life inside the courthouse last week.

It all occurred quickly when deputies jumped in to save a woman's life by performing CPR on her for 10 minutes straight to bring back her pulse. 

The ceremony recognized the team of deputies as the woman saved and also had a chance to thank the brave patrolmen. 

First published on March 9, 2023 / 4:37 PM

