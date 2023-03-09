Ceremony held for Arapahoe deputies who saved woman's life outside courtroom
Deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office were praised for their heroism in saving a woman's life inside the courthouse last week.
It all occurred quickly when deputies jumped in to save a woman's life by performing CPR on her for 10 minutes straight to bring back her pulse.
The ceremony recognized the team of deputies as the woman saved and also had a chance to thank the brave patrolmen.
