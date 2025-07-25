Colorado's Central City Opera performs regional premiere of powerful, patriotic contemporary opera

"The Knock" is a contemporary opera making it's regional premiere at Central City Opera's 2025 Festival.

"There's 20 women on stage. We know that one of them is going to get terrible life changing news. In the end, what happens is everyone's life is changed," said Alison Moritz, Artistic Director for Central City Opera and Stage Director for "The Knock."

"The Knock" at Central City Opera in 2025. CBS

The 20 women are the wives of military men deployed in Iraq. There has been a battle and the women are watching, waiting to hear about their loved ones. "The Knock" captures a moment in military life that is not often seen.

"The sacrifice does not come from the service member alone, but it comes from the entire family," Moritz explained.

The women come together in community to support each other, juxtaposed with the story of the notification officer.

"Lt. Roberto Gonzales is a notification officer," said Armando Contreras, who sings the part in the Central City Opera production.

This is the fourth time Contreras has sung the part.

"I spend the whole opera pretty much in the car processing, 'Oh my gosh, I have to deliver this awful news,'" Contreras explained.

Contreras teaches opera at the University of Northern Colorado and has a long history with Central City Opera.

"So many firsts happened to me here at Central City. This was the first young artist program I ever did. This is where I made my professional debut," he recalled.

In "The Knock," he undergoes a transformation as he struggles with the news he has to deliver.

"His attitude toward service completely changes. I think that's just an incredible catharsis. Something that opera can really do beautifully," Moritz said.

Armando Contreras sings the notification officer in "The Knock." CBS

"The Knock" is set in Colorado. From the mountainous background set to the description of Colorado Springs landmarks, the state plays a prominent role as the story evolves.

"The idea of having the landscape echo an interior journey," Moritz added.

The emotional journey is also reflected in and emphasized by the original score. The music heightens the drama.

"Where you have to sit with a feeling for longer than would be typically comfortable in your everyday life, and I think that's the power in this opera," Moritz said.

The power of this four century old art form lends itself completely to the telling of this modern day tale. "The Knock" is powerful and at times hard.

"The Knock" is one of three shows making up this year's Central City Opera Festival. The other two are "The Barber of Seville" and "Once Upon a Mattress." The festival wraps up on August 3, 2025.

You can find tickets and information about Central City Opera's 2025 Festival online.