Growing Northern Colorado community breaks ground on major park

Developers have broken ground on a new mixed-use district in the Centerra community in Northern Colorado.

The 140-acre project named "Avenue South" is a $1 billion project approved by the Loveland City Council in 2023. The district will include 18 restaurants, 32 retailers, a 3.2 acre park, and an amphitheater.

City of Loveland

"This is an opportunity to bring in something that really brings a live-walk community, a live-work community in," said Loveland Mayor Patrick McFall. "So it gives people that opportunity to be there, work there, play there."

Developers also plan to build 475 homes as well as 1,250 apartments, condos, and townhouses, and offer 150,000 square feet of office space.