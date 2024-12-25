Arapahoe County SWAT team in standoff with barricaded suspect who allegedly fired rifle at neighbor
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly fired a rifle at one of his neighbors Christmas morning, leading to a standoff with sheriff's deputies and SWAT team members.
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3200 block of East Hinsdale Place, just north of East Dry Creek Road, the sheriff's office said.
A shelter-in-place was sent to neighbors and the sheriff's office responded with a SWAT team, K9s, drones, and a bomb squad.
Around 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said it obtained a warrant for the man, who had not yet been identified.
Authorities asked nearby residents to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area while the standoff continued.
Around 2:45 p.m. law enforcement could be seen bringing the suspect out of the house.