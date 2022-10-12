Watch CBS News
Celebration of Flight for Life commemorates 50th anniversary

First responders and hospital staff gathered for a celebration of Flight for Life in Englewood on Wednesday. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the air ambulance service. 

The service has helped more than 150,000 patients across Colorado. The fleet can reach remote terrains to provide life-saving care as well as transporting patients in need of urgent care. 

The blessing on Wednesday was not only for the aircraft but also the crew members. 

