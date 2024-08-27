Colorado Department of Transportation lowering speed in I-70 work zone where deadly accident occurred

While officials still haven't said what caused a semi-truck to tip over, sending blue pipes into oncoming traffic, on Interstate 70 near Ward Road, one thing is certain; the speed limit in the area is changing.

That crash from earlier this month killed three people, including a newlywed couple and the bride's mother, and injured several others.

"It does need to change," Phillip Howard, a semi-truck driver, said.

"Even going 50 (MPH) in my car, it was still kind of scary," another driver, who asked we not use her name, added.

Officials with CDOT launched a review of the speeds through that specific work zone following the fatal crash.

In a statement, a spokesperson for CDOT said, in part, "the work zone was set up following the appropriate safety protocols, but we will lower the speed limit further in the construction zone from 60 mph to 55 mph, and we are working to install new signage by Labor Day weekend."

Just minutes after Howard drove through that stretch of roadway, he questioned whether the change would help.

"They need to slow down to like, 45 miles per hour. Even if that's not the speed limit, I suggest they do it anyway," Howard said. "It's not illegal to drive slow."

He wasn't alone in wondering if a 5 MPH reduction would have an impact.

"You could lower it by 10 and people would still be driving 20 over," the unnamed driver added.

CDOT says crews will also be adding flashing lights to make the new speed limit signs more visible and installing a speed radar feedback sign that will alert motorists on how fast they are driving.

At the end of the day, real change starts with drivers, that woman said: "It's only going to work if people actually abide by it which a lot of people don't."