Colorado Department of Transportation says no known time to open Berthoud Pass after avalanche, natural slides

When an avalanche buried 10 cars, (and thankfully nobody was hurt), it closed Berthoud Pass in Grand County on Sunday, the main passage between Colorado's Front Range and Winter Park, as well as other holiday destinations.

The pass has been closed ever since, and CDOT crews said they were working around the clock on the pass trying to get it cleared, so traffic can avoid the multi-hour detour. That's the only option right now for people stuck on the wrong side of the pass, one way or another.

CBS

Lisa Schwantes, CDOT Spokesperson and on-call representative on Monday, said part of the issue is it hasn't just been the one avalanche; it's multiple.

"Some of the teams reported natural slides," Schwantes said. "So, immediately, they were instructed to work only in safe zones until we can get in there and the weather subsides, and we can address those areas where slides come down."

It's not the only spot in Colorado where CDOT is working to clear avalanches before they create issues for drivers, but it's the most obvious one right now. I-70 has had it's own fair share of issues with the interstate closing multiple times each direction throughout Monday's snow storm. Plow crews were out working, but even with all hands on deck, it's not perfect.

"We're at the mercy of Mother Nature," Schwantes said regarding Berthoud Pass. "We'll get it open just as soon as we can, but we have no estimated time at this point."

Her warning to folks eyeing the fresh powder out there was to think about what it will mean for your drive, and plan ahead.

"It's so tempting to get out and chase the fresh powder, but the conditions right now just are horrid," Schwantes said. "Very challenging with the blowing snow and low visibility, so if we can let the storm come and go and then later this week, enjoy the fresh powder, that's the move."

RELATED: