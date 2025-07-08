CDOT is asking Coloradans how it can make streets safer for bikers, walkers, and rollers

The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking people what it can do to make it safer to travel across the state. The Statewide Active Transportation Plan is aimed at bikers, walkers, and rollers like skaters and those in wheelchairs.

CDOT says they already have a plan in place, but need to update it so everyone feels safe while traveling. The plan is 100 pages long and can be found here.

The two biggest issues CDOT says it continues to hear from residents are concerns about being hit by cars and gaps that need to be filled. The state of Colorado has a very active community and, for a lot of residents, biking, walking, and rolling is their only way to travel.

Residents want drivers to focus and not be distracted, CDOT says of the feedback it's received so far. They don't want to fear getting hit by cars. The community is also asking for more connectivity options. This includes filling gaps, so traveling by car is not the only safe option.

A 2024 Associated Press file photo shows a pedestrian using an umbrella for cover while using a crosswalk at the intersection of 20th and Wazee Street in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

We know people are using active transportation modes more than ever," Darius Pakdaz, director of transportation development for CDOT. "Whether they are getting to where they need to go or using it for recreation. It could be in the major cities along the Front Range or the mountain communities in the eastern Plains. We are aiming to lay out our strategies, and our plan for the future is the whole emphasis of this plan."

Residents have until July 18th to provide feedback on their current transportation plan. You can click here.