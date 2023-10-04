Watch CBS News
CBS News Colorado anchors, reporters hit the streets as "celebrity" crossing guards

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Colorado anchors, reporters hit the streets as "celebrity" crossing guards 01:04

On Wednesday, some of CBS News Colorado's most recognizable faces were out and about around schools. They were helping kids get to class safely as celebrity crossing guards on National Walk to School Day. 

CBS News Colorado's First at 4 anchor Mekialaya White was in Globeville on Wednesday morning to chat with the children at Garden Place Elementary.

walk-to-school-day-12vo-transfer-frame-393.jpg
CBS News Colorado's Kennedy Cook poses as a celebrity crossing guard.  CBS

CBS News Colorado's weekend morning anchor Kennedy Cook was the celebrity crossing guard at Lincoln Elementary Montessori School. 

CBS News Colorado's Justin Adams spent his morning reporting on the day from his old elementary school McGlone Academy in Denver's Montbello neighborhood. 

CBS News Colorado's Justin Adams hit the streets as a "celebrity" crossing guard 02:21

More than 30 local celebrities shadowed crossing guards at Denver Public Schools.   

First published on October 4, 2023 / 4:16 PM

