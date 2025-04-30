CBS Colorado bids farewell to beloved photographer, John Mason retires after nearly 30 years

Tonight, CBS Colorado bid farewell to someone you likely have never seen on our shows, but is a huge part of the way we cover Colorado.

John Mason has worked as a photographer in Summit County, Colorado, for close to 30 years, sharing heartwarming and harrowing stories with our viewers.

CBS

His career has been full of memorable moments, he said. "So many stories over all that time! Hard to think about just one. The road trip to New York City with Jeff Todd for the Super Bowl, the "Ride the Rockies" travel around Colorado with Larry Greene, the time we did the day-in-the-life of a Flight For Life crew when a big avalanche happened near Loveland Pass, trapping skiers, also going to the NPPA team workshop in Lexington, KY with Andrea Lopez are some that come to mind."

CBS

John graduated from the University of Northern Colorado before taking his first job at KRDO in Colorado Springs, later taking a position as a photographer in Phoenix. He joined the CBS Colorado team as our second ever Mountain Bureau photographer in September of 1996, what he called "the best job in TV news."

CBS

He has partnered with nine reporters during that time, including Your Reporter in the mountains, Spencer Wilson, who shared a special tribute as John heads off into retirement.

"Skiing with a TV camera is a good example of the kinds of absurd things you do reporting in the mountains for decades. Sometimes you find yourself in a river raft, trying to keep the camera dry. Sometimes you're watching some of our toughest volunteers practice saving lives. But, no matter what's happening up here, you could count on John being there to shoot video, giving us a view into some of the most characteristic parts of our state, while keeping things cool and relaxed behind the scenes while us reporters start to flip our lids. John, here's to longer mountain bike rides and no more tight deadlines. From the whole CBS family, and our viewers too, thank you for taking us along with you to see our amazing state."

CBS

For his next adventure, John plans to make new memories while taking time to travel. He said it's been a privilege and an unforgettable journey telling the story of Colorado in the high country.

"Though I'm moving on to my next chapter, I will carry these memories and relationships with me always," he shared.

Congratulations, John, and thank you for sharing your kindness, humor, and amazing dedication with us. We hope you enjoy your much-deserved retirement!