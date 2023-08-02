Catch and release fishing set to begin at Rueter-Hess Reservoir

Officials with Douglas County announced Wednesday the upcoming dates for catch and release fishing at Rueter-Hess Reservoir.

Catch and release fishing at the reservoir will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays beginning on Friday. DougCo officials say fishing will be held until October.

Reel ‘em in! Catch and release fishing at Rueter-Hess Reservoir will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, starting Friday, Aug. 4, and running through October.https://t.co/wKY23Q7qZt pic.twitter.com/01Tt76IlbX — Douglas County CO (@douglascountyco) August 1, 2023

In a press release, the county says to maintain vitality of the fish, a limited number of fishing opportunities will be available each day the reservoir is open.

Reservations are required and are currently open to the public.

For information visit: https://bit.ly/3YhE6uK