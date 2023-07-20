Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises visitors of potential blue-green algae in Vega Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is advising visitors to avoid contact with water in Vega Reservoir due to potential blue-green algae.

The agency says the algae was spotted along the shoreline during routine inspections. Samples of blooms will be tested for the presence of increased levels of toxicity.

RELATED: Colorado wildlife managers plan to kill off existing fish, restock lake with native trout

Visitors who are planning a trip to the reservoir are advised to follow the instructions on all CPW yellow cautionary signs posted at the lake that warns of the algae.

People and their pets are cautioned to avoid contact with water at Vega Reservoir at Vega State Park due to a blue-green algae bloom discovered along the shore line during routine water inspections.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/x8CHOyW1Py pic.twitter.com/ADuhNoP1ys — CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) July 20, 2023

"Algae blooms are common at Vega State Park," said James Masek, manager of Vega State Park. "We typically see these types of blooms when temperatures rise, usually later in the summer. Fishing is still allowed, but be careful to avoid the water, especially areas with visible algae."

Park staff encourages visitors to avoid any activities in the water where algae is visible and to be mindful when walking pets near the reservoir, as blue-green algae can be toxic to pets.