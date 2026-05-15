Castle Rock police arrest Colorado man accused of arson in restaurant fires

Castle Rock police arrested a Colorado man accused of two restaurant fires in as many days in Castle Rock. Investigators said Caleb Bishop is facing charges in the fires set at Hideaway Bar and Grill between May 12 and May 13.

Crime scene tape surrounds the Hideaway Bar and Grill in Castle Rock. CBS

The first fire at the restaurant located at 600 Jerry Street was reported just after midnight on Tuesday. Firefighters rushed to the business for the second time just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The owners of the business said it was their dream when they opened the business in 2012.

"We have to wait before we can even know what our next steps are," said Becky Stroh. "The road to recovery from this, it will be very long."

The Hideaway Bar and Grill in Castle Rock. CBS

Castle Rock Fire says the fire burned the south and east sides of the building with a minor extension into the kitchen. No one was injured.

Police said they had previously arrested Bishop, 46, on May 11 for trespassing at the location of the fires. Bishop was released about 12 hours later on a personal recognizance bond. He was arrested again on Wednesday for other charges and was named as a person of interest in the arson investigation.

The scene of the first fire at 12:30 a.m. May 12 at the Hideaway Bar and Grill in Castle Rock. Eric Hurst

"Technology and video evidence played a critical role in this case," said Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley in a statement. "Multiple members of our department worked together to piece together and verify information from several sources, helping establish probable cause and identify the suspect."

Bishop remained in custody at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility on Friday on charges including arson, trespassing, tampering and theft. The official cause of the fires remains under investigation.