Castle Rock pastor welcomes migrants into Colorado home: "They are family to us"

Woman says Castle Rock family, church played crucial role welcoming her to U.S.

A Venezuelan migrant says a Castle Rock family and their Colorado church played a crucial role in welcoming her family to America.

CBS

Yuvisai Sarmiento and her husband arrived into Colorado's winter chill in December 2023 after fleeing Venezuela for economic and political reasons.

"You ate what you could get, the lack of security was tremendous," Sarmiento said in Spanish.

Despite having a law degree, she says there were few opportunities in Venezuela.

While staying at a Denver shelter, Sarmiento met Castle Rock pastor Mike Polhemus, who was bringing food and clothing to the newcomers with his family.

"We went up there and saw all these families that were literally on the street with nothing," Polhemus said, "there were a couple families we had gotten to know really well, and they were helping us distribute the food and the clothes. We found out that they were going to be on the street," Polhemus said.

That's when Polhemus and his wife decided to bring Sarmiento and her husband into their home, along with another migrant family with two young children.

"In truth, it was an answer from God because we had little time left at the shelter, and there was a lot of snow," Sarmiento said.

"It was very difficult. They didn't know English, we didn't know the language. They didn't have anything, they didn't have a car, they didn't have money, didn't have food, didn't have clothes."

Polhemus and the church helped them get clothes, jobs, and vehicles, although the process wasn't easy.

"We realized that we're not really set up for this. Our state isn't set up for this," Polhemus said.

"They helped us with clothes, food, kindness, and much love," Sarmiento said.

After about four months, both families found housing in Denver and moved out. Now, Sarmiento and her husband are preparing to welcome their first child.

"My wish is to establish myself in this country, God willing, to offer better opportunities for my baby and for my family that is still in Venezuela," Sarmiento said.

Twice a month, they drive back to Castle Rock to volunteer at the church's food bank.

"Always a hug, a greeting, very friendly faces," Sarmiento said.

Returning as family to the community that welcomed them as strangers.

"They come back and they help. They want us to come up for dinner and they want to serve us dinner as we got to serve them, so we have built family. They actually are family to us and we love them," Polhemus said.

"With their eyes closed, they took us and they opened the door to their home; they welcomed us into their family," Sarmiento said.

Sarmiento's husband was able to find a job painting cars. The couple is living in an apartment her husband's family secured with help from Denver. They have applied for asylum status and are still waiting for it to be granted.