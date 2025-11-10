Colorado restaurant expands to offer more free meals as need skyrockets: "We broke a new record"

As the government shutdown and uncertainty around the future of SNAP benefits continue to affect Coloradans, a Castle Rock restaurant is working to help feed its community.

The nonprofit Sunday Salmon in Castle Rock. CBS

Nonprofit Sunday Salmon offers organic meals at no cost. The founder says diners can choose to donate, but the number of diners who can afford to contribute has plummeted recently.

"We're a no-cost community restaurant. We pride ourselves on being open for all of the allergen-friendly diners," said Sunday Salmon founder Mary Grothe. "We have about 3,000 neighbors here in Castle Rock that are at or below the poverty line, and many of those families suffer from food allergies, and what's interesting is, when they go seek a restaurant or even the food pantry, when they need certain items, they're just not able to get them."

The restaurant opened in January, offering Sunday dinners, and Grothe estimates it has given out almost 20,000 no-cost meals so far this year. Now they're adding two more meal dates a week due to increased need.

"We're coming every week, and when we lost SNAP benefits. Now we're here almost all of her extra times that she allotted," said Castle Rock resident Wanda Vogt.

Vogt doesn't miss a meal at Sunday Salmon, attending with her special-needs daughter and her son, who is a furloughed government worker.

A meal at Sunday Salmon in Castle Rock. CBS

"I really loved her idea to help those who might be in a harder spot than others in a dignified way," Vogt said. "It's really nice because we can come and have quality food. We like to meet the community and see if we can help others. And it's really great."

This month, the family didn't receive the SNAP benefits they rely on.

"I just recently went to a food bank, and there was nothing to offer for us, so it was very hard," Vogt said.

They're not the only ones now relying on the free meals Sunday Salmon provides.

"We're completely full tonight. We have never had this many reservations. Last week, we broke a record, and tonight, we broke a new record," Grothe said.

Founder Mary Grothe says the need is at an all-time high.

"Layering this on to a government shutdown, where we have government workers not getting paid, furloughs, and layoffs. Now we're going to freeze SNAP benefits. I thought there's no way," Grothe said.

It's why she added a Tuesday meal and one other meal a week for the month of November, despite the financial burden and the challenge of finding more volunteers.

"I refuse to turn anyone away. If I have to go buy a chair, I will buy a chair," Grothe said.

The meals are free, but diners may choose to donate. In the last month, Grothe says the number of diners who can afford to contribute has plummeted.

"Now with a SNAP benefit freeze, we have served more single moms and babies than I have ever seen in the history of the last 10 months of this restaurant. We actually now are running out of high chairs in our dinner seatings," Grothe said.

"I was really glad Mary offered more meals during the month, because I don't know what we'd do," Vogt said.

Diners at Sunday Salmon in Castle Rock. CBS

For Wanda, the meals are a lifeline in hard times with a healthy portion of connection.

"We can love all neighbors. We're all the same, and so this fosters relationships," Vogt said.

"This has been the best chapter of my life, and what I've witnessed is so much good coming out of the people in this town. I've witnessed people sacrificially give. I've witnessed people donate their time when they were like me, so busy, and didn't have anything left to give. And I've witnessed our diners receive, and it's been one of the most beautiful things that I could ever witness," Grothe said.

Sunday Salmon will reevaluate if they'll keep offering those extra meal dates in December based on need. Grothe wants to keep offering them if possible.

"There's no chance that we're slowing down or going anywhere anytime soon," Grothe said.

Dates of Sunday Salmon dinners can be found online. Reservations are recommended. Sunday Salmon is always looking for more donations and volunteers.