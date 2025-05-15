Cast of "& Juliet" offers Broadway vocal and dance lessons to Denver audiences

The cast and crew of the musical "& Juliet" will soon arrive in Denver, and during their visit many from the show will be offering dance and vocal lessons to local Colorado students.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is partnering with the production to offer master classes to local students, giving them the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business before launching a career of their own.

Francisco Thurston, dance captain for the tour, told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas he fell in love with the music and dance from the show as quickly as many students do.

"I remember seeing it on Broadway and thinking this music, this choreography, this story, it really feels like a show I want to do," Thurston said.

Thurston manifested his wishes, landing an important role that oversees the choreography from the original production.

"As dance captain, how fun is it to put the steps to these iconic songs so many of us are still listening to today?" Thomas asked.

"I take great pride in it, the choreography is amazing and i get to take care of it while we are on the road," Thurston said.

With a primarily hip hop base, Thurston said he loves how energetic and up-tempo the show is from start to finish.

"This show is high energy, it is go from the beginning," Thurston said.

Most of the songs throughout & Juliet are iconic pop anthems made famous in the last quarter century. Some include hit songs performed initially by artists like Pink, Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys.

"What do you think it is going to be like to bring this high energy and a lot of movement show to Denver?" Thomas asked.

"Whew. It is going to take a little bit of adjusting. But, yeah, let's go," Thurston said.

Francisco Thurston, dance captain for the "& Juliet" tour, shows CBS Colorado's Dillon Thomas one of the dance routines. CBS

Thurston then gave Thomas a lesson on how to do one of the more simple, yet popular, dance routines from the show, known as the "Roar Pull."

If you are a student, or know of one, wanting to learn from the cast visit denvercenter.org/education/broadway-teen-master-classes/. Masterclasses start in early July and are limited in space, costing $35 per person.

If you would like tickets to see the production at the Buell Theatre visit denvercenter.org/tickets-events/juliet/.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.