Casey Devol, Douglas County man convicted of killing sister, her boyfriend and dog, sentenced to 97 years in prison

Casey Devol, the 31-year-old Douglas County man convicted of killing his sister, her boyfriend and a dog, was sentenced to 97 years in prison on Monday.

Devol last month plead guilty to the murders, which took place in unincorporated Douglas County last year. He was arrested in February 2022 in Kansas. Police began searching for Devol after he was believed to have killed his sister Jessica Mitchell, 32, and her boyfriend, Bryan "Todd" Gray 34. Both were shot to death. He also shot and killed a dog at the property, prosecutors said.

Casey Devol 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Investigators based their case primarily on surveillance video from the area that showed Devol entering the garage where the victims were found carrying multiple guns. They also found a recording device in his dead sister's possession.

"When no eyewitnesses to these murders existed, a digital recorder device became a voice for the victims," 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said. "Jessica likely sensed something was wrong, and her instincts to start a recording and archive the tragic turn of events helped detectives and my prosecutors piece this mystery together and bring justice to their families."

Devol plead guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty.

"I am very proud of my staff's hard work and dedication towards this case," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said. "This was a particularly heinous crime scene, and our detectives knew the killer needed to be found immediately. The team worked swiftly and did not rest until Devol was identified and behind bars. The safety of our community is my number one priority, and I will always ensure I have the resources necessary to make this happen."