Watch CBS News

Casa Bonita reopening in May

"I saw a thing in the news about what Coloradans want for Christmas and besides a new football team and fresh snow, they said they want an opening date for Casa Bonita, so guess what," said co-owner and South Park co-creator Trey Parker.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.