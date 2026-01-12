Investigation underway in southern part of Denver metro area after carjacking, pursuit
South Santa Fe Drive is closed in the southern part of the Denver metro area due to a criminal investigation. Authorities said it started out as a carjacking in Arapahoe County and a pursuit followed. It apparently ended in the Highlands Ranch area.
The closure is near the border between Arapahoe County and Douglas County.
A large law enforcement presence could be seen near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Count Line Road.