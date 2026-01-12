Watch CBS News
Investigation underway in southern part of Denver metro area after carjacking, pursuit

Jesse Sarles
South Santa Fe Drive is closed in the southern part of the Denver metro area due to a criminal investigation. Authorities said it started out as a carjacking in Arapahoe County and a pursuit followed. It apparently ended in the Highlands Ranch area.  

The closure is near the border between Arapahoe County and Douglas County.

A large law enforcement presence could be seen near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Count Line Road.

