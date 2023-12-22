Police in Colorado warn about new type of card skimmer, make 1 arrest

Authorities in Greeley have put out a warning about a new kind of card skimmer. They released photos showing the devices, which were discovered last week.

Greeley Police

Police say they discovered the three card skimmers on ATMs at 7-Eleven stores in Greeley.

Thieves are getting clever with the paper-thin skimmers by using new technology. They are installed into the card slot and it then records the card data of anyone that uses it. Thieves also install a very small camera to record pin codes above the pin pad.

These skimmers have also been found on fuel pump and retail registers around Northern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

Lenard Berei Greeley Police

Officers arrested one suspect near a store where someone fell victim to one of the skimming devices. Lenard Berei, 35, was booked into the Weld County Jail on several charges.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of a skimmer in the Northern Colorado area is asked to contact Greeley police at 970-350-9605.