Car thefts down 36% in Colorado county, suspect arrests more than doubled

The number of car thefts have dropped significantly in Arapahoe County. From 2023 to 2024, Arapahoe County car thefts dropped 36%, and arrests for car theft suspects have more than doubled.

The Special Response Team with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office formed back in 2021, and the team responds to high-risk calls for service such as auto thefts. While the numbers are trending down for these types of crimes, they give credit to their own training and increased use of technology like Flock cameras.

CBS

The SRT is made up of eight SWAT members with a high level of training and experience all working together to respond to a variety of calls. They also have access to more resources than patrol deputies.

"We've kind of started to be able to perfect our tactics and the way that we plan these out, so it's a safer outcome for everybody," said Deputy Matt Foster with the SRT.

"It's just something we're good at," Sgt. Nick Rodriguez said. "If we happen to come across a stolen car, we're very well trained in recovering that car with very minimal damage and very minimal use of force against the suspect."

The two say they use technology like Flock cameras, which are license plate readers that can help track stolen vehicles.

"They give us patterns on where they're traveling, so as soon as a stolen car flies by a flock camera, it alerts us in a system," Rodriguez said.

"We just try to saturate the area as much as we can and see if we can locate stolen cars," Foster said. "Then, from there, we use tactics and other planning to make sure we can land the vehicle and safely take them into custody."

In 2022, there were nearly 1,200 vehicle thefts in Arapahoe County, and nearly 950 vehicle thefts in 2023. In 2024, the number of vehicle thefts dropped down to 687. Meanwhile in 2023, there were 40 car theft suspect arrests, and that jumped to 84 arrests in 2024.

With the improving numbers, Arapahoe County now also has one of the lowest motor vehicle theft rates in Colorado.

"I think it means we're doing the right thing," Rodriguez said.

The two added auto thefts are not just property crimes; it's a larger public safety issue.

"They're stealing these vehicles. They're using them in smash-and-grabs, robberies, homicides, carjackings. You name it," Foster said.

"It's very rare to make an auto-theft arrest, and it's just a kid on a joyride. These people are committing significant crimes," Rodriguez said.

Riley Guilmette's truck was stolen from his home in February. He walked outside to see his truck was gone.

"It was horrifying. My whole heart just dropped. I love this truck," Guilmette said.

Guilmette is among many victims in the Denver Metro area who are glad to hear car theft numbers are improving.

"I'm hoping that keeps going down because I'd like to keep this truck in one piece," Guilmette said. "When mine was taken, they reviewed the footage, and ... they pulled up in a stolen car to steal my car."

SRT members say they'll stay up to date on training and tactics and continue using new technology to come up with different ways to investigate people and track them down. They're also keeping an eye on what other teams are doing across the country to deal with these criminals.

Colorado has had high rates of auto thefts in recent years. The problem hit a five-year high in 2022 with more than 41,000 vehicles stolen. However, that number has started to decrease over the past couple years, with more than 24,000 vehicles stolen statewide in 2024.