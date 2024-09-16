Get your car seats checked by certified child passenger safety technicians in Denver

This week, parents and caregivers can get their car seats checked by certified child passenger safety technicians in Denver. The inspection is free of charge.

According to Car Seats Colorado, the free inspections are part of National Child Passenger Safety Week which runs from Sept. 15-23.

Technicians will make sure the car seat has been installed correctly and is adjusted properly. Last year, 78% of car seats inspected by child passenger safety technicians were not being used correctly or were not installed properly. That's an 8% increase from year to year.

The locations and times are as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 17

8-10 a.m. @ Parkfield Lake Park/Montbello Recreation Center

15555 E. 53rd Ave., Denver, CO 80239



15555 E. 53rd Ave., Denver, CO 80239 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Central Park Recreation Center

9651 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Denver, CO 80238

Thursday, Sept. 19

8-10 a.m. @ Aztlan Recreation Center

4435 Navajo St., Denver, CO 80211



4435 Navajo St., Denver, CO 80211 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Sloan's Lake Park Playground North

4410 W. 26th Ave., Denver, CO 80212

Saturday, Sept. 21

8-10 a.m. @ Garfield Lake Park

3600 W. Mississippi Ave., Denver, CO 80219



3600 W. Mississippi Ave., Denver, CO 80219 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Ruby Hill Park

1200 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223

Complimentary ice cream will be served, thanks to AAA, along with car seat safety resources for families. DOTI, WeeCycle and Denver Health will provide free car seats to eligible families in need, while supplies last, at the car seat checks.