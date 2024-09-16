Get your car seats checked by certified child passenger safety technicians in Denver
This week, parents and caregivers can get their car seats checked by certified child passenger safety technicians in Denver. The inspection is free of charge.
According to Car Seats Colorado, the free inspections are part of National Child Passenger Safety Week which runs from Sept. 15-23.
Technicians will make sure the car seat has been installed correctly and is adjusted properly. Last year, 78% of car seats inspected by child passenger safety technicians were not being used correctly or were not installed properly. That's an 8% increase from year to year.
The locations and times are as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 17
- 8-10 a.m. @ Parkfield Lake Park/Montbello Recreation Center
15555 E. 53rd Ave., Denver, CO 80239
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Central Park Recreation Center
9651 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Denver, CO 80238
Thursday, Sept. 19
- 8-10 a.m. @ Aztlan Recreation Center
4435 Navajo St., Denver, CO 80211
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Sloan's Lake Park Playground North
4410 W. 26th Ave., Denver, CO 80212
Saturday, Sept. 21
- 8-10 a.m. @ Garfield Lake Park
3600 W. Mississippi Ave., Denver, CO 80219
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Ruby Hill Park
1200 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223
Complimentary ice cream will be served, thanks to AAA, along with car seat safety resources for families. DOTI, WeeCycle and Denver Health will provide free car seats to eligible families in need, while supplies last, at the car seat checks.