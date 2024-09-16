Watch CBS News
Local News

Get your car seats checked by certified child passenger safety technicians in Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Get your car seats checked by certified child passenger safety technicians in Denver
Get your car seats checked by certified child passenger safety technicians in Denver 00:28

This week, parents and caregivers can get their car seats checked by certified child passenger safety technicians in Denver. The inspection is free of charge. 

According to Car Seats Colorado, the free inspections are part of National Child Passenger Safety Week which runs from Sept. 15-23. 

Baby girl smiles as she is buckled into car seat.
/ Getty Images

Technicians will make sure the car seat has been installed correctly and is adjusted properly. Last year, 78% of car seats inspected by child passenger safety technicians were not being used correctly or were not installed properly. That's an 8% increase from year to year. 

The locations and times are as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 17 

  • 8-10 a.m. @ Parkfield Lake Park/Montbello Recreation Center
    15555 E. 53rd Ave., Denver, CO 80239
     
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Central Park Recreation Center
    9651 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Denver, CO 80238

Thursday, Sept. 19 

  • 8-10 a.m. @ Aztlan Recreation Center
    4435 Navajo St., Denver, CO 80211
     
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Sloan's Lake Park Playground North
    4410 W. 26th Ave., Denver, CO 80212

Saturday, Sept. 21 

  • 8-10 a.m. @ Garfield Lake Park
    3600 W. Mississippi Ave., Denver, CO 80219
     
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. @ Ruby Hill Park

     1200 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO 80223

Complimentary ice cream will be served, thanks to AAA, along with car seat safety resources for families. DOTI, WeeCycle and Denver Health will provide free car seats to eligible families in need, while supplies last, at the car seat checks. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.