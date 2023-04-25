Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar suspended for Game 5 after hit on Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann

The NHL has suspended Cale Makar for interference in the Colorado Avalanche's Monday night playoff game. Makar will miss one playoff game for his hit on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann halfway through the opening period.

Makar will miss Game 5, which is scheduled for Wednesday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche checks Jared McCann #19 of the Seattle Kraken during the first period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday in Seattle. Steph Chambers / Getty Images

As Chris Bengel of CBS Sports reported, Makar's hit took place in Game 4 when McCann was stopped on a breakaway attempt. When McCann was in the corner following the play, Makar delivered an extremely physical hit on him up against the boards. McCann was hurt on the play and didn't return and Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol ruled him out for Game 5.

"Late hit. Really late. No puck in play. Our 40-goal scorer not available for the rest of the game," Hakstol said following Game 4, according to SportsNet. "I disagree with (the penalty call), obviously, as I assessed it and looked at it live and for sure looking at it after on video."

Makar was initially given a 5 minute major penalty for interference, but following a review, the call was reduced to a two-minute minor.

"I didn't feel like I tried to finish him that far," Makar said after the game. "I feel like if I was in that scenario they would have done the exact same thing. I'm not trying to hurt anybody."

McCann led Seattle with 70 points this season, including a career-high 40 goals. Even without McCann in the lineup, the Kraken were able to come away with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 4 to even the series at two games apiece.