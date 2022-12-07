Walgreens employee rescues dog from woman trying to strangle it with charger cable

Dog rescued from woman trying to harm her in Wheat Ridge

A customer went into a Walgreen's store in Wheat Ridge on Sunday and told an employee that she heard a terrible noise coming from inside a vehicle in the parking lot. That employee, "Rita," went outside and saw a woman trying to strangle the dog with a phone charging cord.

She and other employees rushed to help and the dog escaped from the car. Rita quickly corralled the dog and she and her manager used a leash from the store to secure the pup so she wouldn't run into traffic. They called 911.

When EMS personnel and police officers responded, the woman said she was having a mental health crisis. She was taken to the hospital but is facing felony animal cruelty charges.

The dog is a one-year-old named Roni and sustained injuries but is expected to be okay. Roni remains under medical observation at a veterinary hospital and will be cared for by people trained to handle animals who have experienced trauma.

Roni may be available for adoption soon but Rita has indicated that she would be honored to give Roni a loving home.

Rita posted for a picture with law enforcement after the rescue.

According to Wheat Ridge police, "Rita- Roni is lucky to have crossed your path and so are we. Thank you."