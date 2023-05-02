Butterfly Pavilion unveils "Pollinator Palooza" exhibit

The Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster unveiled its new "Pollinator Palooza" exhibit on Tuesday. The pavilion claims it is the biggest pollinator-focused exhibit ever.

The exhibit features beetles in all shapes and sizes, hundreds of ants and an entire greenhouse of bumble bees.

"The Butterfly Pavilion is building a decentralized network of concerned corporations and community members to take action for pollinator conservation by building infrastructure to connect and incentivize positive pollinator behaviors," said First Gentleman of Colorado Marlon Reis.

Organizers say the exhibit's goal is to educate guests about the importance of pollinators and how humans can help with their conservation.

"We are in the midst of the 6th mass extension on this plant, planet Earth. And this one is different than the rest in that it's caused by one of nature's own: people. And unfortunately, insects are not spared this. Invertebrates are not spared this loss. And we're in what some people call the insect apocalypse. We're losing insects at an alarming rate. Some people believe we have lost 45% of the pollinators that formally existed on our planet before the last couple of centuries," said VP of Science and Conservation Dr. Rich Reading.

The exhibit opened to the public on Tuesday. The exhibit is part of the general admission ticket price for the Butterfly Pavilion.