Busy Boulder pedestrian underpass reopens

By CBSColorado.com Staff

A popular intersection in Boulder that was closed for weeks is back open.

Copter4 flew over the reopening Saturday morning.

This is at 30th Street and Colorado Avenue, where an underpass for bikers and pedestrians is being built.

The intersection is not finished just yet though. But there will be some changes to the flow of traffic.

This is one of the busiest intersections in the city, as it connects the main CU Boulder campus to the east campuses.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 11:10 AM

