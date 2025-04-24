Business coaching is one part of Denver's BizLife Con

BizLife Con is a two-day conference curated specifically for women over the age of 40. There are workshops and sessions that help women create the second act of their lives. BizLife Con is organized by Barbara Brooks, the founder of Second Act Women, a community for women in their 40's, 50's, and 60's who are looking for connection and help creating something new in their lives.

"We feel invisible. We have been told sometimes or it's been implied, wink...wink.. that when you hit a certain age, you should hang up everything, you should expire pretty much, you should retire," Brooks told CBS News Colorado.

Brooks sees a lot of value in women in their middle age, in their experience, problem solving skills, critical thinking, and innovation. She started BizLif Con as a way for women to share practical information and to lift each other up. Workshops and panel discussions cover not only career and business topics but life issues too.

"Because we have to talk all the things, the caregiving, the menopause, all the things that come with this time in life," Brooks explained.

"What's great is we get to look at ourlives in holistic ways. We get to look at it through the lens of not only business and what success means for each individual person in the room, but also wellness," said Kami Guildner, founder/owner of Kami Guildner Coaching.

CBS

Guildner will be presenting at BizLife Con.

"I'm going to be teaching how really to attract more clients into your business and do it without having to use a lot of social media, but how do you really create relationships," Guildner explained.

After more than 20-years in the oil and gas industry, Guildner's second act came in the form of her coaching company.

"I am a business coach helping changemaker women raise up their voice and be seen and heard," Guildner said. "It's amazing to see women really break through to create businesses they really love."

It's that passion that Guildner hopes to pass on during BizLife Con.

LINK: BizLife Con

BizLife Con runs Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26, 2025 at the Comedy Works Landmark in Denver.