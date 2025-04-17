Bus rapid transit could soon make its way to Aurora, provide east option on Colfax to Picadilly and E-470

Bus rapid transit could soon make its way to Aurora

There is a study in place to improve public transit along Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

City leaders from the Denver Regional Council of Governments, known as DRCOG, and the City of Aurora are looking to provide a rapid bus transit option that would head east on Colfax at I-225 to Picadilly and E-470. When completed, it would connect to the ongoing bus rapid transit project on Colfax in downtown Denver.

Officials said they want to provide residents and regional travelers with another option to get around the city. The new bus would pick up passengers every two to three minutes. This would help anyone who walks, bikes or might not have a car but needs to go long distances.

DRCOG and the City of Aurora said along with another public transit option for residents, this will help their rapidly increasing population in Aurora. They need to keep up with their economic and housing growth sectors. City leaders are working on what the service will look like and how well it will flow when implemented.

Both agencies said they want this to be a usable service for everyone.

"We want it to provide connections to where people need to go," said Jacob Riger, Multimodal Transportation Planning Manager for DRCOG. "We want to also provide another travel option for people to find it useful, convenient, safe and helpful for them."

"We will make it much easier for people to travel along the corridor and also for people to use transit to get to other places throughout Aurora and the region," said Tom Worker-Braddock, Senior Transportation Planner for the City of Aurora.

Leaders said if this bus rapid transit project is implemented, they want it up and operational by 2030. With this project being in the study phase, the costs and start of the project have not yet been released.

More information on the project is available on DRCOG's website.

Residents can hear more about the project from city leaders at the Engage Aurora Live event on Saturday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center. The event will also give residents the opportunity to provide feedback on the project. There will be firetrucks and games for kids to enjoy.