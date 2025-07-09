Colorado doctor warns about the dangers of burns as surfaces heat up on a record hot day

Families try to stay cool on a hot Colorado day at one of Aurora splashpads

When we think about danger from heat in Colorado, we think about body temperature and heat exhaustion, which is very dangerous, but so are burns.

When it's as hot as it was on Wednesday, when records were tied and broken, Aurora families can cool down at one of the city's splashpads.

Ronnie Jones brought kids out to the Great Plains splash pad.

"Whoo! The weather is pretty scorcher out here," said Jones. "We're just having a good time trying to cool off from this heat."

But just because you feel cool from the cold water, it doesn't mean you are out of danger. Surface temperatures can soar anywhere from 70 degrees on the grass and in the shade to more than 150 degrees on asphalt. Playground equipment can reach triple digits as well.

That's why Jones made sure the kids he brought were protected.

"I re-apply sunscreen probably every 30 to 45 minutes. And also, the swim shoes. Some areas where the water's not on the concrete can get pretty hot," said Jones.

Dr. Arek Wiktor, the director of the UCHealth Burn and Frostbite Center on the Anschutz Medical Campus, says not only is it possible to get a burn from a sun-baked surface, it is a pretty common injury in the months of July and August.

"The hotter something gets, the less amount of time is required to get a burn," said Wiktor. "That can be from surface contact, not only from asphalt pavement, but from just normal activities."

He says asphalt and sand can very easily get hot enough to burn feet, so he recommends always making sure you are wearing shoes. And if you are prone to fainting in the heat probably best to stay inside altogether because if you faint on a hot surface, you will get burns.

CBS Colorado's Michael Abeyta interviews UCHealth's Dr. Arek Wiktor. CBS

And he says don't forget about sunburns, which are a greater threat to most people. If you get a minor one that is just red, treat it at home.

"But if you start to see blisters like liquid forming under your skin, that's a severe sunburn. And you should seek medical attention," said Wiktor.

Ronnie says if you follow the doctor's advice, then you too can enjoy a nice cool day at Great Plains Park or any other splash pad near you.

"Definitely recommend it. Yeah. Nice place to come and cool off," said Jones.

Wiktor says if you get a burn, remember the 4 C's; cool it with some cool water, clean it with soap and water. Cover it with a clean dressing and then call a doctor.