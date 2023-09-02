Burning semi truck closes eastbound I-70 near Denver West Boulevard

Colorado State Patrol says eastbound lanes on I-70 near Denver West Boulevard are closed due to a burning semi truck.

CSP says traffic is being diverted off at Denver West and says the eastbound detour is C470 to the south or US 6 into Denver. There is currently no injuries reported.

CSP Golden

On Thursday, a semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 70 in Golden and shut down the highway during the nighttime commute home. There was also no report of injuries in that incident.