Burning semi truck closes eastbound I-70 near Denver West Boulevard

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado State Patrol says eastbound lanes on I-70 near Denver West Boulevard are closed due to a burning semi truck.

CSP says traffic is being diverted off at Denver West and says the eastbound detour is C470 to the south or US 6 into Denver. There is currently no injuries reported. 

66f3cd71-b348-4924-8433-57dce7794133-copy.jpg
CSP Golden

On Thursday, a semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 70 in Golden and shut down the highway during the nighttime commute home. There was also no report of injuries in that incident. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

First published on September 2, 2023 / 3:51 PM

