Burning semi truck closes eastbound I-70 near Denver West Boulevard
Colorado State Patrol says eastbound lanes on I-70 near Denver West Boulevard are closed due to a burning semi truck.
CSP says traffic is being diverted off at Denver West and says the eastbound detour is C470 to the south or US 6 into Denver. There is currently no injuries reported.
On Thursday, a semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 70 in Golden and shut down the highway during the nighttime commute home. There was also no report of injuries in that incident.
