Semi-truck bursts into flames on I-70 in Golden, no report of injuries

A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 70 in Golden and shut down the highway during the nighttime commute home on Thursday. There was no report of injuries.

CSP GOLDEN

According to Colorado State Patrol, I-70 was at a full closure for eastbound lanes and being diverted onto 6th Ave eastbound. Large flames could be seen from a ways away prior to the fire being put out.

CBS

CSP Golden hoped to have at least one or two eastbound lanes open by 8 p.m.

Traffic Alert



Update



I70 EB MP 261



With some

Luck, we’ll have lanes 1 & 2 open by 8 pm.



A tow carrier will be bringing cones & signs to hold lane 3 overnight for the cleanup.



Give folks room to work the scene, not vroom as you blow by — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) September 1, 2023

The third lane was expected to remain closed overnight, with cones and a signal for visibility. Law enforcement encouraged drivers to keep road workers in mind and maintain safe speeds driving through the scene.