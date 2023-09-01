Semi-truck bursts into flames on I-70 in Golden, no report of injuries
A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 70 in Golden and shut down the highway during the nighttime commute home on Thursday. There was no report of injuries.
According to Colorado State Patrol, I-70 was at a full closure for eastbound lanes and being diverted onto 6th Ave eastbound. Large flames could be seen from a ways away prior to the fire being put out.
CSP Golden hoped to have at least one or two eastbound lanes open by 8 p.m.
The third lane was expected to remain closed overnight, with cones and a signal for visibility. Law enforcement encouraged drivers to keep road workers in mind and maintain safe speeds driving through the scene.
