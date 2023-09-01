Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi-truck bursts into flames on I-70 in Golden, no report of injuries

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A semi-truck caught fire on Interstate 70 in Golden and shut down the highway during the nighttime commute home on Thursday. There was no report of injuries. 

i-70-tow-truck-fire-in-golden-csp-golden.jpg
CSP GOLDEN

According to Colorado State Patrol, I-70 was at a full closure for eastbound lanes and being diverted onto 6th Ave eastbound. Large flames could be seen from a ways away prior to the fire being put out. 

vehical-fire-i70-lom-cam-frame-992.jpg
CBS

CSP Golden hoped to have at least one or two eastbound lanes open by 8 p.m.

The third lane was expected to remain closed overnight, with cones and a signal for visibility. Law enforcement encouraged drivers to keep road workers in mind and maintain safe speeds driving through the scene. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 7:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.