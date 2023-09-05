Boulder man got out of Burning Man in the nick of time

A Colorado man says he left Burning Man this year just before heavy rain in the Nevada desert turned the hard ground at the counterculture festival into thick mud.

"We definitely had some anxiety on the potential for it to become impassable, so we knew that we were racing against borrowed time," said Khris Holub, of Boulder.

Tens of thousands of other attendees of the holiday weekend festival weren't so lucky. They got stuck after the flooding forced them to shelter in place and a driving ban was instituted. The muddy flooding tore down structures for dance parties, art installations and the festival's other eclectic entertainment.

Attendees walk through a muddy desert plain over the weekend after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit. JULIE JAMMOT/AFP via Getty Images

As of midday Monday, more than 60,000 people remained on the site in the Black Rock Desert.

"On Friday morning, we looked again and saw that the weather had deteriorated even worse and it looked like it was going to be wet and windy conditions," he said.

A spirit of cooperation seemed to prevail despite the hardships.

"People came together and bonded," Holub said.

One person died during the festival. The death occurred during the extreme rain, but not because of it, authorities said.