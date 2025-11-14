Burglary suspect dead after shooting with Denver police officers

Denver police officers shot and killed a burglary suspect early Friday morning. According to investigators, officers were called to an apartment complex at 3227 S. Parker Road just before 2 a.m. after a resident said he saw the burglary happening on his doorbell security camera.

When police arrived, they said they encountered a burglary in progress at a storage facility or shed in the complex. The two officers said the suspect, described as an adult male, had a weapon that resembled a large knife. The suspect initially complied with orders and set it on a retaining wall but then "reacquired the object" and lunged at officers.

That's when officers said they fired on the suspect, and he went down and officers immediately began to provide medical aid. The suspect was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt.

"I think crime data shows that this is a safe area. It was quite coincidental that there was a shooting as a result of a robbery that occurred at the Maverick just up the street," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. "This is a completely isolated, separate incident, but I think this is a very safe area, and this is an isolated, separate incident."

Police told CBS News Colorado that the scene in the apartment complex was very active on Friday morning and would remain cordoned off for several hours.

Thomas said both officers are relatively new to the Denver Police Department, with a few years each of serving on the force.