Burglars steal Christmas presents, injure Denver family's pet during break-in

DENVER - A Denver family is living a nightmare before Christmas. Their holiday was shattered after burglars broke into their home and stole all the presents for their young daughter. One of their pets was hurt in the process.

Claudia, her husband, and their two-year-old daughter were only away for a night.

"We decided to stay with family out of town. It was just my husband, our daughter, and our dog," she shared. "When we came back on Sunday, I found a note from my neighbor, along with a policeman's business card. It said someone had broken into my house."

Claudia's neighbor, who was the first to notice the break-in, described hearing a loud commotion at 2 a.m. Saturday near 13th Avenue and Adams Street.

"She heard the cat screaming, and when she looked outside, she saw two men in dark clothing, hooded, one carrying a suitcase, the other a duffel bag," Claudia said. "They had pried open the window near the front door to get inside."

Among the stolen items were over a dozen gifts, meant for Claudia's daughter.

"This was her first real Christmas where she could understand the holiday. We were so excited to make it special for her," Claudia said. "Now it feels ruined."

Though the family's safe, Claudia says there was one injury. Their cat, Paulo, who is known to lounge in the Christmas tree, suffered injuries during the break-in.

"I think he was probably spooked when the burglars started taking the gifts. The vet confirmed he lost a claw and had some blood on his nose, but thankfully, he's going to be okay," Claudia explained. "I feel like he fought back. He's part of our family, and he loves my daughter. He must have been trying to protect us."

In true Christmas spirit, she says their community quickly rallied to help.

"I posted about the situation online, and neighbors came through for us. We received a few donations, including some toys for my daughter," she said. "It's not about the presents for me, but I wanted to make sure she still had a Christmas."

The family's sense of security has been shattered. She worries about what would've happened if they were home during the break-in.

"It terrifies me to think they might have been watching us. We haven't even brought my daughter back to the house yet, we're just so scared," said Claudia. "Stay vigilant. Keep your cameras on, and if you see something, say something. This could happen to anyone."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Denver Police or Metro Denver Crimestoppers.